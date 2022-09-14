Deals
Absentee voting for November general election begins Wednesday

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The absentee voting period for the general election in November began Wednesday.

The following dates are deadlines for absentee voting:

  • Nov. 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.
  • Nov. 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.
  • Nov. 7, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.
  • Nov. 8, 2022: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the absentee election manager no later than noon.

(Alabama Secretary of State)

Absentee ballot applications can be found online or requested by visiting a local absentee election manager’s office.

