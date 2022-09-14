Absentee voting for November general election begins Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The absentee voting period for the general election in November began Wednesday.

The following dates are deadlines for absentee voting:

Nov. 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.

Nov. 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

Nov. 7, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.