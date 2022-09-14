4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested four people on drug-related charges on Tuesday.

Agents attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Bridgette Brown Hall, 44, at a residence on Madden Branch Road. When agents arrived on scene, Arvil Dewayne Charest attempted to flee in a vehicle.

Charest hit something in the yard with the vehicle and was stuck. He attempted to flee on foot, but was detained.

When agents entered the residence, Hall was found hiding in a bedroom.

During a search of the residence, agents found a large amount of crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine. Agents also found drug paraphernalia.

Hall was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and five outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

Charest was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine).

Jammie Daniell Parker, 43, and Alyssa Paige Neal, 21, were charged with loitering in a drug house. Their bonds were set at $300.

All four were booked into the Morgan County Jail.

