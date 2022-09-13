Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 murder of husband

Woman files motion to suppress evidence in 2021 murder case
Inez Fuqua
Inez Fuqua(Madison County Jail)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for a woman accused of killing her husband has submitted a motion to suppress some evidence.

In April 2021, a fight between a husband and wife turned deadly in Huntsville as Inez Fuqua allegedly shot her husband in the head.

Now, Fuqua’s defense team has filed a motion to suppress some of the evidence that the prosecution plans to present in trial.

In one of the two motions filed by the defense, attorneys argue that all evidence written or oral statements made by Fuqua should be suppressed because the statements were obtained unlawfully.

The defense cites the fifth, sixth and fourteenth amendments of the United States Constitution while arguing for the suppression of all written and oral statements.

The defendant, Inez Renea Fuqua, by and through her undersigned attorney, and respectfully moves this Honorable Court to suppress the evidence obtained or acquired, directly or indirectly, of a physical, written or oral nature seized from or made by Defendant by or to agents of the State of Alabama, including the suppression of any evidence, derived or acquired, directly or indirectly, as a result of such physical, written or oral evidence.

State of Alabama vs. Inez Renea Fuqua motion to suppress

The defense argues in a second motion for more evidence to be suppressed because agents of the state did not have probable cause or a search warrant among other things.

According to the motion to suppress, any statements obtained from the defendant were obtained in violation of the defendant’s privilege against self-incrimination and the defendant’s right to effective assistance of counsel.

The defense team argues that Fuqua was not read her Miranda Rights at the time of the arrest.

At the end of the motion to suppress, the defense team states that the further grounds for the suppression of the statements will be developed and set forth in further detail at the hearing for the motions.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Generic dog attack graphic
Mother of nine-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son

Latest News

Preston Nelson
Attorneys request mental examination for alleged Decatur Walmart murderer
Opening statements for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five of his family members began...
Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial
Laccuina Braithwaite
Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter appears in court
Generic dentist chair
Free dental clinic needs assistance to continue