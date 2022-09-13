Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 murder of husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for a woman accused of killing her husband has submitted a motion to suppress some evidence.

In April 2021, a fight between a husband and wife turned deadly in Huntsville as Inez Fuqua allegedly shot her husband in the head.

Now, Fuqua’s defense team has filed a motion to suppress some of the evidence that the prosecution plans to present in trial.

In one of the two motions filed by the defense, attorneys argue that all evidence written or oral statements made by Fuqua should be suppressed because the statements were obtained unlawfully.

The defense cites the fifth, sixth and fourteenth amendments of the United States Constitution while arguing for the suppression of all written and oral statements.

The defendant, Inez Renea Fuqua, by and through her undersigned attorney, and respectfully moves this Honorable Court to suppress the evidence obtained or acquired, directly or indirectly, of a physical, written or oral nature seized from or made by Defendant by or to agents of the State of Alabama, including the suppression of any evidence, derived or acquired, directly or indirectly, as a result of such physical, written or oral evidence.

The defense argues in a second motion for more evidence to be suppressed because agents of the state did not have probable cause or a search warrant among other things.

According to the motion to suppress, any statements obtained from the defendant were obtained in violation of the defendant’s privilege against self-incrimination and the defendant’s right to effective assistance of counsel.

The defense team argues that Fuqua was not read her Miranda Rights at the time of the arrest.

At the end of the motion to suppress, the defense team states that the further grounds for the suppression of the statements will be developed and set forth in further detail at the hearing for the motions.

