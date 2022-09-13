Sunny Days Continue...Gradual Warm-up Ahead

After a very chilly start this morning with temperatures that we haven’t seen since May, we’ve warmed up quite nicely across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Currently, we’re sitting in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours, expect clear and calm conditions to persist with overnight lows remaining quite cool. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer, but you still might feel a light chill in the air as we dip into the mid and upper 50s.

Only changes as we head throughout the rest of the work week and weekend is a gradual warming trend with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s each day. However, with lower humidity sticking around, it still should feel quite comfortable as we close out the last remaining days of summer.

We’re not tracking any rain chances for at least the next seven days, with a good chunk of your next work week staying dry as well. The first official day of fall is next Thursday, so get excited as we embark on a new season.

