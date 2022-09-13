Deals
State objects to youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death

By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - The State of Alabama has filed an objection to a youthful offender status motion filed by a woman connected to the death of an infant in Red Bay.

In March, a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay, the child was taken to a hospital where the child was later declared dead.

Following an investigation, five women were indicted for their connection to the death of the infant.

All five women plead not guilty and one of the five, Madison McCalpin, filed for youthful offender status since she was 17 at the time of the death. The State of Alabama has now filed an objection stating that the decision was made after consulting with the victim’s family.

