Refreshing Tuesday morning with plenty of sun for the afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are off to a refreshing start this morning with cool temperatures in the low to middle 50s under fair skies, some areas of patchy fog will be expected toward Sand Mountain.

Today will be a great day for late summer with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s under plenty of sunshine, winds will be breezy at times from the northwest. Clear skies tonight will again allow low temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 50s for Wednesday morning. A strong area of high pressure will slide in from the west and will control our weather for the foreseeable future.

Our flow will shift more southeasterly for Wednesday through Friday bringing in some more seasonable high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine and relatively comfortable humidity levels for this period. In even better news, the rain will stay away through the weekend with more sun and highs staying in the middle 80s. Rain chances even look slim to none heading into the following work week.

The Atlantic looks fairly quiet for the time being with two areas of low pressure we will be watching for tropical development. The Fall Equinox will occur on Thursday, September 22nd at 8:03 PM CDT.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.