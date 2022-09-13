Pair of brothers involved in shooting, leaves one charged, one arrested

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An argument between brothers led to a shooting on Sept. 10, one was shot and the other accused of pulling the trigger.

At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Albertville Police Department responded to the scene of The Colony Apartments on AL-Hwy 205 North and learned that 27-year-old Kevon Jomar Martinez had been shot and taken to Marshall Medical Center South by family members.

At 6:00 p.m. on that same day, police officers from Albertville and Boaz Police Departments were at the hospital interviewing the victim when the suspect, 32-year-old Waldemar Martinez arrived in the parking lot.

Waldemar was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Albertville City Jail on assault charges.

According to APD, the investigation determined that during an argument Waldemar fired one round from a pistol, striking his younger brother in the lower torso. Kevon is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators are in the process of filing formal charges, once that is finished Waldemar will be transported to the Marshall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.