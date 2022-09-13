Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter appears in court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has ruled there is probable cause to charge a 25-year-old woman accused of drowning her two-year-old daughter with capital murder.

Laccuina Braithwaite was charged with capital murder on July 27, after officers discovered a little girl floating in a bathtub during a welfare check.

Braithwaite appeared before Judge Charles Langham Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

According to a Huntsville police officer who spoke during Tuesday’s hearing, Braithwaite was holding a metal rod and ran from police when they tried to detain her.

While officers chased Braithwaite, other officers began trying to resuscitate the little girl and called paramedics. The girl was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

Braithwaite was detained by officers near Challenger School.

According to court testimony from a Huntsville police officer, Braithwaite admitted to drowning the child during an interview with investigators. The officer said Braithwaite told them she held her daughter underwater for about five minutes.

