Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County employees have pay raises coming their way starting Oct. 9.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the commission passed pay raises for full-time and part-time county employees at the commission meeting Tuesday morning.

He said the county’s roughly 400 full-time employees will get a 5% bump in pay. Part-time employees will go from $11 an hour to $12.50 an hour. In addition to this, Long said commission changed the pay scale, reducing it from 19 steps to 10. He said this should bump a lot of workers’ pay even further.

Chairman Long said he hopes the increased pay will help the county hire new employees and retain its current workforce.

In addition to passing pay raises, Morgan County Commission passed its budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, totaling over $63 million.

Chairman Long briefly spoke on the budget during a Facebook live Tuesday afternoon. You can watch that here.

