Love science? The Tiny Expeditions podcast is for you

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever have scientific questions like “Why do people look different?” Or, “What would happen if you put a plant in space?” All these questions can be answered through the podcast “Tiny Expeditions.”

The podcast is hosted by Hudson Alpha, where co-hosts Sarah Sharman and Chris Powell focus each season on a different topic. Earlier seasons focused on Animal Moprhology and The World of Agriculture. Season three, their latest, is all about human health and the human genome. Sharman and Powell, as well as many of their knowledgable guests, are exploring how DNA influences human health and diseases.

The half-hour show includes backed up research and personal stories that explain more about the direction of science the world is headed in.

You can listen to Tiny Expeditions on Spotify, Apple, Google, Stitcher and learn more at Hundsonalpha.org/tinyexpeditions.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

