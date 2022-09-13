Huntsville Utilities using portion of $100 million fund to battle cybersecurity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a Huntsville City Council meeting on Sept. 8, Huntsville Utilities was approved for more than $100 million for growth-oriented capital projects for next year.

The funds are not only for installing more waterlines and electricity lines in the expanding city but also go towards cybersecurity efforts.

Huntsville Utilities hired outside groups to test their cybersecurity systems which the company passed with flying colors.

It is safe to say Huntsville Utilities is ahead of the curve when it comes to cybersecurity but the company will not stop there.

According to HU’s Director of Community Relations, Joe Gehrdes, there are two employees who are dedicated full-time to cybersecurity.

“If a foreign actor had the opportunity to interrupt your service through a cyberattack at some time. It’s just a never-ending threat,” Gehrdes said. “We never stop watching it locally, regionally, nationally. That’s just the world we live in. So there’s always gonna be money in the budget for that.”

All Huntsville Utilities employees are required to go through cybersecurity courses every year. Click here to read more about HU’s cybersecurity efforts.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.