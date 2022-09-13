Deals
Get your girls, and your groove on, during Huntsville’s Women in Music event

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Walking through downtown Huntsville on any given night, you migth hear the strum of a guitar coming from a nearby bar or restuarant or maybe someone busking on the street.

For one weekend, local singers, songwriters, DJs and abundance of musicians — all women — are coming together to celebrate and inspire one another with the Women in Music event.

September 15 -18, more than 30 women and more than 30 venues are offering free performances all throughout the Huntsville area to show off their talents and offer a good time. From your favorite restaurant or bar to the brand new Orion Amphitheter, who knows where the music will lead you.

For four days, you can hear locals play at spots around Huntsville all night long. To go out with a bang, the Orion Amphitheater is hosting the finale with a lineup of women playing their own songs and presenting spoken word.

For a full line up and more information, visit downtownhuntsville.org.

