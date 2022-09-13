Free dental clinic needs assistance to continue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Free Dental Clinic of Huntsville has been open for over eight years now but needs donations to continue its mission.

Since opening in March of 2013, the Community Free Dental Clinic has served around 9,000 people and provided over $3 million worth of care to people who can not afford it.

The clinic operates completely on grants and donations but with the cost of care, the clinic requires more money to continue.

