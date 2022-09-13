Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Family finds AirTag tracking device in new car, vehicle stolen days later

A family in Oregon is warning others to be vigilant after their new vehicle was stolen with the help of an AirTag tracking device. (Source: KPTV)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A family in Oregon is warning others to be vigilant after their new vehicle was stolen with the help of an AirTag tracking device.

Casey Livingston said he bought a used BMW from a local dealership for his son’s 16th birthday.

Livingston and his wife were on their way home with the vehicle when they realized something was amiss. They received alerts on their iPhones that an unknown AirTag tracking device was traveling with them.

After searching for the AirTag, they found it buried and hidden in the BMW’s center console.

Finding the device gave the Livingstons a bad feeling, so that night, they blocked the vehicle in their driveway with hopes that thieves wouldn’t be able to steal it.

That night, nothing happened. But Wednesday morning around 2 a.m., someone stole the vehicle.

Livingston said when they bought the car, they were only given one set of keys.

“From the video we have from our neighbors, we were able to see they pulled up, unlocked the car, got in it, and just drove away,” Livingston said.

That wasn’t the last they saw of the car. A couple of days later, the BMW was involved in a hit-and-run in Vancouver, where it rear-ended another vehicle at an intersection.

“It wasn’t drivable, so they just fled the scene. It’s totaled. There’s no way that it can be fixed,” Livingston said.

The dealership where Livingston got the car said they bought the BMW at an auction, and they do thorough checks of all their vehicles. However, the person who did the inspection didn’t have an iPhone, so they didn’t receive a notification about the AirTag inside the console.

The dealership said they are cooperating with police in their investigation.

Livingston said he had insurance on the vehicle, so he is optimistic he won’t be out too much money.

He is now warning others that if you find an AirTag in your vehicle, listen to your gut and get in touch with police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Generic dog attack graphic
Mother of nine-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

gavel
State objects to youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
Franklin Senfles, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years for selling Hailey Deickman,...
Man sentenced to 20 years for overdose death of teen who died days before graduation
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
NBA bans Suns owner Sarver 1 year, fine him $10M after probe