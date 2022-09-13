Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the prosecution and the defense team for Mason Sisk will introduce the case to a jury with opening statements beginning around 9 a.m.

Sisk is facing four capital murder charges for the alleged killing of five of his family members back in 2019 when he was 14 years old.

Deputies say that he confessed to killing his father, stepmother and three siblings in their Elkmont home.

The defense wanted the confession thrown out because they say deputies didn’t read Sisk his Miranda rights before the confession. The prosecution argued that Miranda Rights were not necessary at the time of the confession because he was not under arrest. Ultimately, presiding Judge Chad Wise ruled against the defense to exclude those statements and other pieces of evidence.

A jury made up of seven women and seven men was selected Monday with two of the 14 selections serving as alternates.

Over the course of the trial, the jury will hear from both the prosecution and the defense team before making a decision.

If found guilty, Sisk will not face the death penalty because he was just 14 at the time of the alleged murders. A Supreme Court ruling prohibits the execution of anyone that was under the age of 15 at the time of the crime.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Generic dog attack graphic
Mother of nine-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

Oliver was arrested for attacking another man with a baseball bat.
Boaz man charged with attempted murder for baseball bat attack
Mason Sisk
Day 1: Jury selected for Mason Sisk’s trial
Hoover woman, husband plead guilty to attempting to assist ISIS
Huntsville looking to expand public transit options
Huntsville Transit team wants your opinion on public transportation