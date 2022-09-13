Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the prosecution and the defense team for Mason Sisk will introduce the case to a jury with opening statements beginning around 9 a.m.

Sisk is facing four capital murder charges for the alleged killing of five of his family members back in 2019 when he was 14 years old.

Deputies say that he confessed to killing his father, stepmother and three siblings in their Elkmont home.

The defense wanted the confession thrown out because they say deputies didn’t read Sisk his Miranda rights before the confession. The prosecution argued that Miranda Rights were not necessary at the time of the confession because he was not under arrest. Ultimately, presiding Judge Chad Wise ruled against the defense to exclude those statements and other pieces of evidence.

A jury made up of seven women and seven men was selected Monday with two of the 14 selections serving as alternates.

Over the course of the trial, the jury will hear from both the prosecution and the defense team before making a decision.

If found guilty, Sisk will not face the death penalty because he was just 14 at the time of the alleged murders. A Supreme Court ruling prohibits the execution of anyone that was under the age of 15 at the time of the crime.

