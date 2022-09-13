City of Florence receives $1.7 million grant for city growth

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence has received a grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for sewer system upgrades and for growth of the city.

The $1.7 million grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. It will provide sewer system upgrades that are needed to service local events and job training facilities at the Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center.

The grant will be matched with $716,955 in local funds.

Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimonda, said the American Rescue Plan delivers important resources to communities that are continuing to grow.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan delivers federal resources to communities to ensure our nation not only recovers from the pandemic, but builds a better America for the future,” Raimonda said in a statement. “This project will boost tourism and job upskilling services, providing economic stability for the region.”

