Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

City of Florence receives $1.7 million grant for city growth

City of Florence
City of Florence(City of Florence)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence has received a grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for sewer system upgrades and for growth of the city.

The $1.7 million grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. It will provide sewer system upgrades that are needed to service local events and job training facilities at the Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center.

The grant will be matched with $716,955 in local funds.

Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimonda, said the American Rescue Plan delivers important resources to communities that are continuing to grow.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan delivers federal resources to communities to ensure our nation not only recovers from the pandemic, but builds a better America for the future,” Raimonda said in a statement. “This project will boost tourism and job upskilling services, providing economic stability for the region.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Generic dog attack graphic
Mother of nine-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

gavel
State objects to youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death
The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
Hearing set to discuss Casey White’s motion to move to Cullman Co. Jail
Man reunited with his dog following a carjacking
Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking
Oliver was arrested for attacking another man with a baseball bat.
Boaz man charged with attempted murder for baseball bat attack