Catalytic converter theft keeps Huntsville American Legion Post from attending funeral

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans in Huntsville’s American Legion Post are calling for justice after thieves made off with the catalytic converter of the post’s van.

The volunteers believe the theft happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 237 located next door to the Huntsville Aquatics Center.

On Monday morning the Post’s Honor Guard volunteers got into the van to attend a funeral in Arab. Once the group was ready to hit the road, the van did not go anywhere, that is when the volunteers knew the catalytic converter was gone.

The Second Vice Commander of the post, Tom Paone, wants the thieves responsible to be held accountable. Paone also says this is not the first time he has heard of these mechanic thefts.

“I’d love to see them go to jail. I was talking to one of our members a little while ago and they have two church vans. Both of them got the catalytic converters cut out of them here recently and we had a personal vehicle where it happened to us as well.”

Paone says the estimated cost for a replacement could be around $400 and the post does not have the money to put into the van.

