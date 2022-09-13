Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape

Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.(WBRC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer between August 2021 and February 2022.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Casey White and Vicky White developed a relationship while Casey White was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center during the summer of 2021. Casey White was being held in Lauderdale County at the request of his attorney for better access.

Casey White was later moved back to Donaldson Correctional Facility where he shared phone calls with Vicky White nearly four times per day. Between August 2021 and February 2022, Sheriff Singleton says Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.

READ MORE: Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White

Casey White was moved back to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Feb. 25, 2022.

With the help of Vicky White, investigators say Casey White escaped from the detention center on April 29. That escape sparked a national manhunt for 11 days until they were caught on May 9 in Evansville, Indiana.

During a police pursuit, Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She died the night of May 9.

Casey White was transported to Alabama to await trial. He is charged with capital murder in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. He has also since been charged with murder in Vicky White’s death.

READ MORE: Hearing set to discuss Casey White’s motion to move to Cullman Co. Jail

Sheriff Singleton said he doesn’t know what the two talked about on the phone or for how long the calls would last.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Generic dog attack graphic
Mother of nine-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son

Latest News

Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Alabama's standardized tests scores
Alabama's standardized tests scores
Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers
Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter appears in court
Attorneys request mental examination for alleged Decatur Walmart murderer