Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water.

The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the waterway. The body was taken to the Department of Forensics for autopsy.

Investigators have revealed no obvious signs of foul play.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

