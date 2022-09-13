Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Boaz man charged with attempted murder for baseball bat attack

Oliver was arrested for attacking another man with a baseball bat.
Oliver was arrested for attacking another man with a baseball bat.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man has been charged with attempted murder for attacking another man with an aluminum baseball bat on Aug. 11.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Oliver, 28, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after hitting another man in the head with an aluminum baseball bat.

Oliver admitted to investigators that he hit the man because of an animal issue that he accused the victim of committing. The victim was treated at Marshall Medical South before he was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, the victim was still in the ICU at the Huntsville Hospital.

Oliver was taken into custody and put in the Etowah County detention Center where he faces a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Generic dog attack graphic
Mother of nine-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

Mason Sisk
Day 1: Jury selected for Mason Sisk’s trial
Opening statements set to begin in Mason Sisk trial
Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial
Hoover woman, husband plead guilty to attempting to assist ISIS
Huntsville looking to expand public transit options
Huntsville Transit team wants your opinion on public transportation