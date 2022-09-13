Boaz man charged with attempted murder for baseball bat attack

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man has been charged with attempted murder for attacking another man with an aluminum baseball bat on Aug. 11.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Oliver, 28, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after hitting another man in the head with an aluminum baseball bat.

Oliver admitted to investigators that he hit the man because of an animal issue that he accused the victim of committing. The victim was treated at Marshall Medical South before he was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, the victim was still in the ICU at the Huntsville Hospital.

Oliver was taken into custody and put in the Etowah County detention Center where he faces a $100,000 bond.

