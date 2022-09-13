Deals
Attorneys request mental examination for alleged Decatur Walmart murderer

Preston Nelson
Preston Nelson(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday attorneys for Preston Lamar Nelson filed a motion for a mental health evaluation to determine if he is able to go to trial.

On August 19, Nelson allegedly backed up and ran over Sherry Stain in a Neighborhood Walmart parking lot in Decatur. Stain was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nelson’s attorneys say during the alleged offense, Nelson had limited memory of the day and was experiencing auditory and visual hallucinations.

The following statement is how the motion reads in terms of Nelson’s assistance through a trial:

He lacks the ability to understand the trial procedures or consequences of the legal process. It’s in the defense attorney opinion that he is unable to assist in his criminal defense.”

Nelson remains in the Morgan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

