Athens Police advise residents about phone scam

According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing...
According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher's Clearing House.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam.

According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money.

The caller tells victims to get gift cards and provide the card numbers over the phone. Victims are told by the caller that the payments are for processing fees or taxes.

If you receive a call similar to this, it is a scam. The Athens Police Department advises you to not send money in any way.

