Alabama teen on trial in slaying of dad, stepmom, 3 siblings

Mason Sisk
Mason Sisk(Limestone County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama youth accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings when he was 14 is on trial on capital murder charges.

Testimony began Tuesday in Athens in the trial of 17-year-old Mason Sisk. Prosecutors allege the boy killed his family with gunshots to the head in 2019. They say he admitted the killings to investigators afterward. But the defense argued that the boy didn’t have a plan to kill or any firearms experience.

Sisk is charged as an adult with multiple counts of capital murder, but he can’t be sentenced to death if convicted because of his age at the time of the slayings.

