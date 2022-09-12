Why the Redstone Arsenal Oktoberfest is the place you want to be this weekend

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we all know – fall means pumpkin spice, football on the big screen… and Redstone Arsenal’s Oktoberfest.

The event you love is back for its 25th year, and despite it being on post, it’s open to anyone and everyone! The party is all happening Friday, September 16 - Sunday, September 18.

For more informationa nd tickets, visit the Oktoberfest site, linked here.

