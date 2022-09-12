Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

A state attorney told a federal judge it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be...
A state attorney told a federal judge it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method to carry out a death sentence later this month.

A state attorney told a federal judge Monday it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set by lethal injection on Sept. 22.

Miller was convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage in 1999 near Birmingham.

Nitrogen hypoxia is supposed to cause death by replacing oxygen with nitrogen. The method has been authorized by Alabama and two other states for executions but never used.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Attack
Child fighting for their life after dog attack
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Huntsville Police Department says that the street value of the drugs seized is nearly $3...
NADTF arrests man with nearly $3 million worth of drugs

Latest News

MTSU logo
Peasant’s 2 TDs help Middle Tenn. beat Colorado St. 34-19
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar celebrates his third goal as Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William...
Mukhtar scores MLS-high 22nd goal, Galaxy ties Nashville 1-1
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea yells in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Hartman passes for 4 TDs as No. 23 Wake Forest beats Vandy
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) works against the Cincinnati Bengals during...
Titans QB Tannehill has ‘burning fire’ after playoff loss