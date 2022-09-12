Possible change of governance, Madison City leaders want to hear from you

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City leaders are considering changing its style of governance. But ultimately, it’ll be up to Madison residents.

City leaders are hosting community meetings to help neighbors understand the possible change. They need residents to decide if they want to keep the current setup of a mayor-council government or change to a council-manager system.

A city manager would take on the day-to-day responsibilities and personnel operations, similar to the City Administrator. The biggest distinction is that the City Manager does not come and go with each new administration. They’re a more permanent fixture in the city government.

The new position can’t be created without residents’ saying so. The next step is getting enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot.

To learn more, you can head to the 2nd governance transition community meeting happening Monday at noon. Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders will be at today’s meeting. Auburn currently runs on this manager-council system.

“He’ll talk about the good and the bad and the positives and negatives of this situation,” said Mayor Finley. “All that being said once the community has more information they can decide if they want to move forward by signing a petition to put it on the ballot.”

If they recieve enough signatures, residents would vote on the measure in November.

