Movement Monday: Stretching out lower back pain

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you partied too hard or slept too hard over the weekend, we all could use a little stretch.

Paul Powell from Stretch Zone is is shwoing TVL some of the best stretches to work on that lower back pain. You can try these stretches at home or even visit Stretch Zone in Hampton Cove to get the most efficient strecthes out of your day!

