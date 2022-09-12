Deals
Jury selection for Mason Sisk’s trial begins

Mason Sisk is accused of killing his family when he was 14 years old.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Mason Sisk is seeing the inside of a courtroom on Monday. Limestone County officials are getting ready for his trial.

This trial has been a long time coming. Officials arrested Mason Sisk in 2019 on capital murder charges. They believe he shot and killed his father, stepmother and their three children.

Jury selection is the first step in this highly publicized case. The judge and attorneys have to see which potential jurors have any preconceived notions about Mason Sisk or his case. They have to narrow it down to 12 jurors.

The trial has been pushed back before for logistical issues and was almost delayed again because of recent legal filings.

Sisk was just 14 years old when officials believe he killed his family. He’s now being tried as an adult at 17 years old.

Jury selection starts at the Limestone County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

