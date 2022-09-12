Jury selected for Mason Sisk’s trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Mason Sisk saw the inside of a courtroom on Monday as Limestone County officials are getting ready for his trial.

This trial has been a long time coming. Officials arrested Mason Sisk in 2019 on capital murder charges. They believe he shot and killed his father, stepmother and their three children.

Jury selection was the first step in the highly-publicized case. As of Monday afternoon, jurors had been selected.

The trial has been pushed back before for logistical issues and was almost delayed again because of recent legal filings.

Sisk was just 14 years old when officials believe he killed his family. He’s now being tried as an adult at 17 years old.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.