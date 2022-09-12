Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Huntsville Transit wants public feedback on service, operations

Huntsville Transit plans to hold community outreach meetings to get feedback from users....
Huntsville Transit plans to hold community outreach meetings to get feedback from users. (Source: City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is looking for the best ways for it to improve for people that use it.

Huntsville Transit plans to hold community outreach meetings to get feedback from users. Director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation Department, Quisha Bryant, said feedback from the public will be important for future improvements.

“Receiving public input is such a critical part of what we do because it not only guides what we do now, but it also shapes our future,” Bryant said in a statement.  “We hope to receive insight on not only our challenges, but also our successes. We want Huntsville Transit to be a resource valued by all residents, so we take their feedback seriously.”

The following is the meeting schedule:

Sept. 13

  • 10 a.m.-noon - Brahan Spring Recreation Center
  • 1-3 p.m. - Huntsville Transit Center
  • 4-6 p.m. - Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center

Sept. 14

  • 7-10 a.m. - Huntsville Transit Center
  • 4-6 p.m. Sandra Moon Community Complex Community Room

If you are unable to attend these meetings you may complete an online survey by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Attack
Child fighting for their life after dog attack
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Huntsville Police Department says that the street value of the drugs seized is nearly $3...
NADTF arrests man with nearly $3 million worth of drugs

Latest News

Fire at Oakwood University dorm contained
Fire at Oakwood University dorm contained
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Hartselle man released on bond for attempted murder charge
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens