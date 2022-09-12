Huntsville Transit wants public feedback on service, operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is looking for the best ways for it to improve for people that use it.

Huntsville Transit plans to hold community outreach meetings to get feedback from users. Director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation Department, Quisha Bryant, said feedback from the public will be important for future improvements.

“Receiving public input is such a critical part of what we do because it not only guides what we do now, but it also shapes our future,” Bryant said in a statement. “We hope to receive insight on not only our challenges, but also our successes. We want Huntsville Transit to be a resource valued by all residents, so we take their feedback seriously.”

The following is the meeting schedule:

Sept. 13

10 a.m.-noon - Brahan Spring Recreation Center

1-3 p.m. - Huntsville Transit Center

4-6 p.m. - Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center

Sept. 14

7-10 a.m. - Huntsville Transit Center

4-6 p.m. Sandra Moon Community Complex Community Room

If you are unable to attend these meetings you may complete an online survey by clicking here.

