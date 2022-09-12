Homicide suspect in custody after Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office search

FRANKLIN Co, Tenn. (WAFF) - On Monday afternoon deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office located Steve Henley, who is a suspect in a criminal homicide.

Henley was taken into custody in a garage behind a home on East England Street in Cowan, Tenn.

The sheriff’s office issued a search for Henley on Monday morning and labeled him to be armed and dangerous after he was spotted with a handgun while traveling on foot on Norwood Creek Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Henley is suspected of shooting and killing Quentin Nathaniel Stacy.

.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.