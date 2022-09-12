Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new Huntsville devolpment

By Kelsey Duncan and Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cummings Research Park (CRP) will be breaking ground on a new mix-used development located in the eastern portion of the park Monday morning.

Arcadia, Huntsville’s newest development, will include 251 apartments, 12,000 square feet of office space and 7,000 square feet of retail space. The Huntsville Chamber of Commerce announced it will be located at 4810 Bradford Drive. Demolition of the previous building on this site, the old Catholic High School, began last week and construction is set to begin in the spring.

Arcadia
Arcadia(Huntsville/Madison County Chamber)

“This development is the result of a comprehensive, strategic planning initiative to ensure Huntsville’s CRP is able to meet the evolving needs and demands of the business and research market,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We look forward to welcoming Arcadia to CRP.”

Arcadia has been identified in the 2016 CRP Master Plan and was also in the City’s 2016 Urban Renewal Plan.

“There’s been great focus to revitalize CRP East in recent years through efforts by the City of Huntsville, the CRP Board and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, and the Arcadia announcement is the most recent investment,” said the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce.

Orion Amphitheater, Encore in the MidCity district and the Alabama School for Cyber Technology and Engineering are recent developments included in CRP East.

“We are excited to begin work on such a significant development in Huntsville,” said Robert Jolly, chief executive officer of Retail Specialists. “Our team looks forward to bringing new restaurant and retail options for the growing area.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Attack
Child fighting for their life after dog attack
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
The Huntsville Police Department says that the street value of the drugs seized is nearly $3...
NADTF arrests man with nearly $3 million worth of drugs

Latest News

Leaders hosted a community meeting regarding possible change to council-manager style governance
Possible change of governance, Madison City leaders want to hear from you
Mason Sisk
Jury selection for Mason Sisk’s trial begins
possible haz-mat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible haz-mat leak
In honor of National Read A Book Day, we got some tips on how to help your kids advance in...
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard