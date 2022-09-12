Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new Huntsville devolpment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cummings Research Park (CRP) will be breaking ground on a new mix-used development located in the eastern portion of the park Monday morning.

Arcadia, Huntsville’s newest development, will include 251 apartments, 12,000 square feet of office space and 7,000 square feet of retail space. The Huntsville Chamber of Commerce announced it will be located at 4810 Bradford Drive. Demolition of the previous building on this site, the old Catholic High School, began last week and construction is set to begin in the spring.

Arcadia (Huntsville/Madison County Chamber)

“This development is the result of a comprehensive, strategic planning initiative to ensure Huntsville’s CRP is able to meet the evolving needs and demands of the business and research market,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We look forward to welcoming Arcadia to CRP.”

Arcadia has been identified in the 2016 CRP Master Plan and was also in the City’s 2016 Urban Renewal Plan.

“There’s been great focus to revitalize CRP East in recent years through efforts by the City of Huntsville, the CRP Board and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, and the Arcadia announcement is the most recent investment,” said the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce.

Orion Amphitheater, Encore in the MidCity district and the Alabama School for Cyber Technology and Engineering are recent developments included in CRP East.

“We are excited to begin work on such a significant development in Huntsville,” said Robert Jolly, chief executive officer of Retail Specialists. “Our team looks forward to bringing new restaurant and retail options for the growing area.”

