Franklin Co. Tennessee Sheriff searching for homicide suspect

Henley is a suspect in a criminal homicide and was last seen on foot near Norwood Creek Rd.
Henley is a suspect in a criminal homicide and was last seen on foot near Norwood Creek Rd.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that is a suspect in a criminal homicide.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Steve Henley is a suspect in a criminal homicide and was last seen on foot near Norwood Creek Rd.

Henley is considered armed and dangerous at this time. The sheriff’s office warns that he could be in the Coffee County area.

In a Facebook post, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that people may know Henley by his nickname, Petey Henley.

Anyone with information regarding Henley is urged to contact Sargeant Investigator, Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or 931-308-9425.

