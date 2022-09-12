‘Flash Gordon’s’ Sam J. Jones shows his soft side in new movie, ‘An Unlikely Angel’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The year is 1980 — people are playing with the Rubik’s Cube and buying tickets to see “Flash Gordon” on the big screen.

Fast forward to now, the film’s star Sam J. Jones has traded in his gold sword for an apron as he plays the father of a workaholic in “An Unlikely Angel.” The story follows a woman’s journey to motherhood as she balances a high-intensity career.

In Jones’ conversation with Payton, hear why he is particularly grateful to play this part, and catch “An Unlikely Angel” exclusively on PureFlix.com.

