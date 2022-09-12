Deals
Fire at Oakwood University dorm contained

Fire at Oakwood University dorm contained
Fire at Oakwood University dorm contained(OU)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday afternoon the Dean of Carter Hall received a text message from a Resident Assistant about smoke coming from the top floor of the dorm.

The wing of the building where the smoke was first noticed was immediately evacuated. After the 911 emergency protocol was activated the remaining students were evacuated.

The fire department assessed the situation and extinguished the fire.

As of now, the students in Carter Hall are being relocated to temporary housing within Huntsville.

According to the President of Oakwood University, Dr. Leslie Pollard, no one is said to be injured.

“We are grateful that no student to our knowledge was injured in this incident, and the needs of our students are being taken care of as we navigate the situation,” Dr. Pollard said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

