The Fall issue of Huntsville Magazine is here!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The new issue of Huntsville Magazine is 126 pages of new people, places and ideas to get behind.

It’s only the second issue of the publication and copies are flying fast. Inside, readers can learn about an underground speakeasy that requires a secret passcode that changes by the day, a history lesson on one of the the area’s most famous houses and a sneak peek at some premier events you’ll want to attend.

Takara Swoopes, Editor and Chief and CJ Byrd, COO, say they are excited to offer something new to the hands of readers in the community. The city known for rockets and engineers also has a fair share of creatives shooting for the stars.

Musicians are hitting the town with the opening of the new Orion Amphitehater, a local artist is starting her own pottery studio and writers are creating their own publication for readers jsut like you and me.

You can find all the latest in the new Fall issue of Hutnsville Magazine. You can stay up to date online at HuntsvilleMagazine.com or subscribe and get it straight to your door. In fact, if you use the code TVLiving, you’ll get a little 20% off surprise!

You can also pick up a copy at Barnes and Noble, local stores like Harrison Brothers in downtown and more. And don’t forget to follow @HuntsvilleMagazine on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with all things social.

