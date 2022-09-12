Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible haz-mat leak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible haz-mat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown.

The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, roughly 40 dogs were evacuated. Two dogs are treated and transported to a local vet. Two people at the scene are reported as having difficulty breathing, but both have refused hospital transport.

No word yet on what the hazardous material may be.

This is an ongoing situation. Please check back for updates.

