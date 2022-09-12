Deals
Cold front brings a great stretch of weather for the week

By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The cold front that brought rain and storms for your Sunday continues to push through to the east this morning.

We will start off your Monday with a few clouds and some areas of patchy fog in NE Alabama, temperatures are in the low to middle 60s to start off the day.  Clouds will gradually thin out as the drier air from the north settles in, highs today will be roughly ten degrees below average in the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies through the afternoon.  Clear skies tonight will allow for ample radiational cooling, lows will almost be “chilly” in the low to middle 50s for Tuesday morning! 

Tuesday will be a fabulous day with more sunshine and highs warming into the lower 80s.  We have zero chance of rainfall for the entire work week as high pressure is in charge for the foreseeable future.  Temperatures will slowly warm each afternoon as we head through the work week, highs will range from the middle to upper 80s for the Wednesday through Friday period. 

The last weekend on the summer season looks to be sunny and dry with highs in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine.  Best of all, the Tropics look quiet with two areas we are watching with little chance of development.

