Beautiful Stretch of Weather This Week With Fall-Like Temperatures This Evening

Behind the cold front, the weather is just absolutely picture perfect today and feeling more fall-like! We have plenty of sunshine this afternoon with cooler and drier air pushing in from the north. This is keeping our highs well below average for this time of year in the mid and upper 70s. Expect calm and clear conditions as we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures dropping quite quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be chilly and the coolest temperatures we’ve seen since May! We’ll be dipping into the low and mid 50s and potentially even upper 40s for some spots, so make sure you grab a light jacket before you head out the door early on Tuesday.

Plan on more gorgeous and rain-free days as we head into the rest of your work week as high pressure takes hold of the forecast. Now, fall-like conditions will be rather temporary as we gradually warm up through the week and into the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. However, these temperatures are seasonal and with lower humidity sticking around, it should still feel rather comfortable.

As far as the Tropics goes, we are looking quiet with two areas that have little to no chance of development in the next two to five days. There is no evidence of a US impacting storm over the next seven days.

