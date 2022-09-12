Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Beautiful Stretch of Weather This Week With Fall-Like Temperatures This Evening

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Behind the cold front, the weather is just absolutely picture perfect today and feeling more fall-like! We have plenty of sunshine this afternoon with cooler and drier air pushing in from the north. This is keeping our highs well below average for this time of year in the mid and upper 70s. Expect calm and clear conditions as we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures dropping quite quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be chilly and the coolest temperatures we’ve seen since May! We’ll be dipping into the low and mid 50s and potentially even upper 40s for some spots, so make sure you grab a light jacket before you head out the door early on Tuesday.

Plan on more gorgeous and rain-free days as we head into the rest of your work week as high pressure takes hold of the forecast. Now, fall-like conditions will be rather temporary as we gradually warm up through the week and into the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. However, these temperatures are seasonal and with lower humidity sticking around, it should still feel rather comfortable.

As far as the Tropics goes, we are looking quiet with two areas that have little to no chance of development in the next two to five days. There is no evidence of a US impacting storm over the next seven days.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Attack
Child fighting for their life after dog attack
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Huntsville Police Department says that the street value of the drugs seized is nearly $3...
NADTF arrests man with nearly $3 million worth of drugs

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather Septmeber 12 at noon
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather September 12 at 6 a.m.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Cold front brings a great stretch of weather for the week
First Alert Weather
Showers & Storms Into the Early Evening...Sunshine & Fall-Like Conditions Ahead