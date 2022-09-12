Deals
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show.(Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show.

Records show the 70-year-old Gentry was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a half-hour later. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A spokesman for the band says he was aware of the incident, but Gentry had no immediate comment.

Gentry, along with cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook, formed the band more than 50 years ago. They’ve released dozens of hits including “Dixieland Delight.”

