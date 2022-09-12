Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning.

The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.

Along with Ivey, were the presidents of Delta Kogyo, Toyo Seat and Toyota Boshoku. The CEO of SAIA spoke about being a community partner during the ceremony.

A tree was also planted at the location to honor the occasion.

