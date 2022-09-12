Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens

Ivey was at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was held to honor the grand opening of TBAKI/SAIA.
Ivey was at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was held to honor the grand opening of TBAKI/SAIA.(City of Athens, Alabama)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning.

The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.

Along with Ivey, were the presidents of Delta Kogyo, Toyo Seat and Toyota Boshoku. The CEO of SAIA spoke about being a community partner during the ceremony.

A tree was also planted at the location to honor the occasion.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Attack
Child fighting for their life after dog attack
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Huntsville Police Department says that the street value of the drugs seized is nearly $3...
NADTF arrests man with nearly $3 million worth of drugs

Latest News

Henley is a suspect in a criminal homicide and was last seen on foot near Norwood Creek Rd.
Franklin Co. Tennessee Sheriff searching for homicide suspect
possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Hartselle man released on bond after attempted murder
Leaders hosted a community meeting regarding possible change to council-manager style governance
Possible change of governance, Madison City leaders want to hear from you