Tennessee defeats Pittsburgh in overtime

PITTSBURGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second annual Johnny Majors Classic was decided in overtime. The Vols took two plays in overtime to reach the end zone and push their lead to 34-27 with a touchdown reception by Cedric Tillman.

The Vols came up with the stop against Pittsburgh to seal the win for the Big Orange.

Listen to Coach Josh Heupel’s post-game press conference:

Tennessee Vs Pitt LIVE: Coach Josh Heupel discusses strategy after the winning game against Pittsburgh Panthers. Posted by WVLT on Saturday, September 10, 2022

Overtime:

Pitt won the coin toss and elected to go on defense first. Hendon Hooker connected with a wide-open Cedric Tillman in the end zone to go ahead 34-27.

The Vols defense stuffed the Panthers and kept them out of the end zone to win the game in OT.

Fourth Quarter:

Pitt’s Nick Patti connected with Jarden Wayne for a four-yard touchdown reception to tie the game up at 27 apiece. This eventually sends the game into overtime.

Vols Chase McGrath drills a 51-yard field goal attempt to extend their lead by seven, 27-20.

Third Quarter:

Tennessee holds Pitt to a field goal attempt. Pitt’s Sauls just manes a 35-yard kick to close in on Tennessee’s lead.

UT 24 - Pitt 20.

Late in the quarter, Tennessee commits another turnover. Pitt takes over near Tennessee’s 40-yard line.

Halftime:

24 Tennessee - 17 Pittsburgh

Second Quarter:

Fifth-year senior Chase McGarth kicks a 37-yard field goal to extend the Vols’ lead as they head into halftime.

24-17 Tenn.

Hendon Hooker to Jabari Small for six. Small punches it in to give the Vols their first lead of the game.

UT 21-Pitt 17.

Hendon Hooker throws deep to Cedric Tillman. He carries a man with him as he stumbles just short of the goal line.

Hendon Hookers connects with Bru McCoy for another Vols touchdown.

Pitt’s head coach challenges the TD due to McCoy going out of bounds, then coming back in to catch a pass from Hooker resulting in a touchdown.

After video review, the officials said McCoy was forced out of bounds making the catch and TD legal. Pitt is charged with a timeout. McCoy gets his first score as a Vol.

UT trails 14-17 with 10:04 left in the half.

Pitt opens scoring in the second. Completion to tight end Gavin Bartholomew who then hurdles Trevon Flowers and takes it to the house.

Pitt leads 17-7.

First Quarter:

Tennessee gets on the board with a touchdown.

Vols trail 10-7 with 1:02 left in the quarter.

The Vols’ Trevon Flowers intercepts the Panthers in the back of the end zone off a tipped catch.

Tennessee takes over at Pittsburgh’s 20-yard line.

Tennessee on a 4th & 3. Hendon Hooker passes to Cedric Tillman, but it’s incomplete. Pittsburgh takes over on downs from their own 39.

Panthers lead 10-0.

Pittsburgh’s Israel Abanikanda takes the handoff and carries it 76-yards to the house for the first touchdown of the game. This rush, is a career long run for Abanikanda.

The Vols punt on their next possession, after another three-and-out.

Pittsburgh gets on the board with a 30-yard field goal from Ben Sauls to go up 3-0 early in the first.

Tennessee’s opening drive ends in a three-and-out.

The Vols opened its 2022 campaign on Sept. 1, defeating Ball State (0-1), 59-10, at Neyland Stadium. That game opened Josh Heupel’s second season as Tennessee’s head coach.

Pittsburgh enters Saturday’s contest following a 38-31 victory against West Virginia (0-1) at Acrisure Stadium.

Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and Panthers is the second Johnny Majors Classic.

A Big Orange moon hangs over Pittsburgh on the eve of the Johnny Majors Classic pic.twitter.com/R6ec4v7eme — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) September 10, 2022

The Panthers bested the Vols a season ago 41-34 inside Neyland Stadium. Saturday marks the fourth-ever match-up between these two teams, UT is in search of its first victory.

Follow this story for updates and scores from Saturday’s match-up.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.