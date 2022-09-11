Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday
(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Sunday!

Expect showers and thunderstorms to make their way in for the morning hours. Rain will continue off and on, and at times be heavy, into the overnight hours.

Highs reach into the lower 80s.

Lows in the 60s & 70s.

Rain will keep up cooler and wet through Monday where we will see a slight break in chances.

Over the next 10 days expect cooler than average temperatures and to need that umbrella.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

