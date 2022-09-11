Deals
Showers & Storms Into the Early Evening...Sunshine & Fall-Like Conditions Ahead

By Chelsea Aaron
Sep. 11, 2022
Tracking several showers and storms across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. A few stronger storms are possible as we head into the early evening as this activity moves west to east. Main threats include brief gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Rain chances should start wrapping up by the late evening hours as the front continues to push through the area. Overnight lows will be cooler with temperatures falling into the low 60s.

Behind the front, expect noticeably drier and cooler conditions into your next work week. A few clouds will still be in the area likely early Monday morning, but clouds should decrease into the afternoon paving the way for plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will remain cool and only top out in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows feeling a bit chilly dipping into the low and mid 50s, so grab a light jacket before you head out the door on Tuesday morning!

Temperatures will gradually start warming throughout the work week and into the weekend with highs back into the mid and upper 80s. Regardless of the warmup, dry conditions will be sticking around for at least the next seven days, so enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather as we close out the last full week of summer.

