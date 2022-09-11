Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Man in serious condition after being hit by car

Road
Road(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition after getting hit by a car. Don Webster with HEMSI told us Saturday night at the intersection of Cobb Road and Drake Avenue the incident occurred.

Webster says it was a man who was hit. We reached out to Huntsville Police officers, and they say no charges are expected to be filed. This is a developing story. As soon as we learn more information, we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail
John Andrew Kister
Former Morgan Co. jail inmate wins case against jail, medical provider
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Huntsville City Council Work Session
Rate increases possible for Huntsville Utilities customers in 2023

Latest News

Dog Attack
Child attacked by pack of dogs
National Suicide Prevention Month
Healing Steps Labyrinth hosts vigil for Suicide Prevention Day
generic crash
One person in critical condition following Friday night crash
Logo for City of Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Services to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony