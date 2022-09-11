Man in serious condition after being hit by car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition after getting hit by a car. Don Webster with HEMSI told us Saturday night at the intersection of Cobb Road and Drake Avenue the incident occurred.

Webster says it was a man who was hit. We reached out to Huntsville Police officers, and they say no charges are expected to be filed. This is a developing story. As soon as we learn more information, we’ll keep you updated.

