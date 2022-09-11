Healing Steps Labyrinth hosts vigil for Suicide Prevention Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Suicide Prevention Day at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church was a heavy night for those in attendance. Before participating at the Healing Steps Labyrinth, people gathered inside the church to a plethora of mental health resources and to sign candles to dedicate the lives lost to suicide.

Afterwards, it was back outside to hear emotional speeches from participants and event organizer Ricky Browning.

“In January of 2019, I got a phone call from my commander who told me that one of my soldiers Shannon Shankles had used a pistol to shoot himself,” Browning said, emotionally. “He was in the hospital and I needed to head there in the morning. And I disconnected the call, I felt like all the air had left my lungs and I began to weep.”

Natalie Reynolds also shared her emotional story of a friend who took her own life when they were meant to grab coffee together. She says she had mixed emotions about even attending the vigil.

“It was definitely difficult trying to sit down and write what I wanted to say because I could talk for hours about how badly it’s hurt and it just kind of resurfaced all those emotions,” she said. “Talking about it helps because just trying to get it out. I don’t talk about her often to many people so it’s definitely been hard.”

After the speeches, everyone got a chance to walk the labyrinth, following its path to the eventual center, where candles with names written on them, were placed at the bottom.

It’s an ancient tradition used in almost every major religion for more than 4,000 years. And tonight, it’s used as a way to honor those who have lost their lives to suicide.

Ricky Browning told me before the start of the event his own personal goal was to make sure everyone that attended tonight’s event, or even watching through this story, knows that you are never alone, even in your darkest times.

