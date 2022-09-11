Georgia tops AP Top 25 College Football poll in week 3, Alabama falls to second

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AP’s Top 25 College football poll places Georgia at the top, with Alabama falling to second. With 1,561 points, Georgia overtook Alabama with a 65 point difference in week 3.

Ohio sits in third trailing Alabama by 21 points. Following in fourth and fifth are Michigan and Clemson.

To see the full list click here.

POLL ALERT: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances.



See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/sPpsr2TJxt — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 11, 2022

