Child attacked by pack of dogs

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on County Road 582. Deputies say the child has bites to their neck and leg. Witnesses say the child was riding a bike, at a dead end street when a pack of dogs attacked.

Deputies say citizens intervened and freed the child from the pack of dogs. The dogs have since been euthanized and submitted for rabies examinations. The child is still in the hospital in critical condition.

