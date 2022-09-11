48 Blitz: Scores from week 4 of high school football in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is in full swing in north Alabama as teams gear up for week four. Many teams are finding their groove as they get ready for the fifth game.
Week four marks the third week of region play in the area.
The full week 4 schedule is below:
Thursday
St. John Paul II - 14, North Jackson - 21
Huntsville - 28, Bob Jones - 24
Friday
Featured Games:
Danville - 0, Madison Academy - 48
Colbert Heights - 52, Clements - 38
Colbert County - 0, Lauderdale County - 29
Randolph - 53, Westminster Christian - 20
Hazel Green - 14, Decatur - 48
Other Games:
Decatur Heritage - 43, Cedar Bluff - 21
Valley Head - 35, Coosa Christian - 33
Vina - 26, Woodville -58
Waterloo - 0, Addison - 69
Meek - 40, Phillips - 6
Cherokee - 0, Shoals Christian - 59
Sand Rock - 20, Collinsville - 37
Section - 0, Fyffe - 54
Pisgah - 42, Ider - 10
Whitesburg Christian - 28, North Sand Mountain - 54
Tharptown - 18, Lexington - 53
Tanner - 47, Sheffield - 48
JB Pennington - 47, Asbury - 0
Vinemont - 22, Susan Moore - 29
Mars Hill Bible - 69, Elkmont - 8
Brooks - 28, Central Florence - 35
East Lawrence - 13, West Limestone - 48
Deshler - 55, Wilson - 13
Madison County - 28, DAR - 0
Priceville - 40, New Hope - 0
Crossville - 14, Sardis - 36
Brewer -21, Lawrence County - 7
East Limestone - 7, Russellville - 52
Hartselle - 16, Gadsden City - 9
Austin - 47, Albertville - 10
Moore County (TN) - 34, Fayetville (TN) - 46
Spring Hill (TN) - 27, Lincoln County (TN) - 35
