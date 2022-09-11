Deals
48 Blitz: Scores from week 4 of high school football in North Alabama

48 Blitz - Every Friday at 10 p.m.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is in full swing in north Alabama as teams gear up for week four. Many teams are finding their groove as they get ready for the fifth game.

Week four marks the third week of region play in the area.

SCOREBOARD

The full week 4 schedule is below:

Thursday

St. John Paul II - 14, North Jackson - 21

Athens - 47, Mae Jemison - 6

Huntsville - 28, Bob Jones - 24

Friday

Rogers - 16, West Morgan - 35

48 Blitz Week 4 Game of the Week: Rogers vs. West Morgan

Featured Games:

Hatton - 6, Falkville - 21

Danville - 0, Madison Academy - 48

Colbert Heights - 52, Clements - 38

Colbert County - 0, Lauderdale County - 29

Randolph - 53, Westminster Christian - 20

Scottsboro - 7, Arab - 28

Boaz - 14, Guntersville - 62

Hazel Green - 14, Decatur - 48

Cullman - 53, Lee - 13

Sparkman - 57, Grissom - 0

Other Games:

Decatur Heritage - 43, Cedar Bluff - 21

Valley Head - 35, Coosa Christian - 33

Vina - 26, Woodville -58

Waterloo - 0, Addison - 69

Meek - 40, Phillips - 6

Cherokee - 0, Shoals Christian - 59

Sand Rock - 20, Collinsville - 37

Section - 0, Fyffe - 54

Pisgah - 42, Ider - 10

Whitesburg Christian - 28, North Sand Mountain - 54

Tharptown - 18, Lexington - 53

Tanner - 47, Sheffield - 48

JB Pennington - 47, Asbury - 0

Vinemont - 22, Susan Moore - 29

Mars Hill Bible - 69, Elkmont - 8

Brooks - 28, Central Florence - 35

East Lawrence - 13, West Limestone - 48

Deshler - 55, Wilson - 13

Madison County - 28, DAR - 0

Priceville - 40, New Hope - 0

Crossville - 14, Sardis - 36

Brewer -21, Lawrence County - 7

East Limestone - 7, Russellville - 52

Hartselle - 16, Gadsden City - 9

Austin - 47, Albertville - 10

Moore County (TN) - 34, Fayetville (TN) - 46

Spring Hill (TN) - 27, Lincoln County (TN) - 35

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

