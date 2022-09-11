Deals
48 Blitz: North Alabama gears up for week 4 of high school football

48 Blitz - Every Friday at 10 p.m.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is in full swing in north Alabama as teams gear up for week four. Many teams are finding their groove as they get ready for the fifth game.

Week four marks the third week of region play in the area.

The full week 4 schedule is below:

Thursday

St. John Paul II at North Jackson

Athens at Mae Jemison

Huntsville at Bob Jones

Sparkman at Grissom

Friday

Decatur Heritage at Cedar Bluff

Valley Head at Coosa Christian

Vina at Woodville

Waterloo at Addison

Meek at Phillips

Cherokee at Shoals Christian

Sand Rock at Collinsville

Section at Fyffe

Pisgah at Ider

Whitesburg Christian at North Sand Mountain

Hatton at Falkville

Tharptown at Lexington

Tanner at Sheffield

JB Pennington at Asbury

Danville at Madison Academy

Vinemont at Susan Moore

Colbert Heights at Clements

Mars Hill Bible at Elkmont

Colbert County at Lauderdale County

Brooks at Central Florence

East Lawrence at West Limestone

Rogers at West Morgan

Deshler at Wilson

Madison County at DAR

Priceville at New Hope

Randolph at Westminster Christian

Scottsboro at Arab

Boaz at Guntersville

Crossville at Sardis

Brewer at Lawrence County

East Limestone at Russellville

Hazel Green at Decatur

Hartselle at Gadsden City

Cullman at Lee

Austin at Albertville

Moore County (TN) at Fayetville (TN)

Spring Hill (TN) at Lincoln County (TN)

