48 Blitz: North Alabama gears up for week 4 of high school football
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is in full swing in north Alabama as teams gear up for week four. Many teams are finding their groove as they get ready for the fifth game.
Week four marks the third week of region play in the area.
The full week 4 schedule is below:
Thursday
St. John Paul II at North Jackson
Athens at Mae Jemison
Huntsville at Bob Jones
Sparkman at Grissom
Friday
Decatur Heritage at Cedar Bluff
Valley Head at Coosa Christian
Vina at Woodville
Waterloo at Addison
Meek at Phillips
Cherokee at Shoals Christian
Sand Rock at Collinsville
Section at Fyffe
Pisgah at Ider
Whitesburg Christian at North Sand Mountain
Hatton at Falkville
Tharptown at Lexington
Tanner at Sheffield
JB Pennington at Asbury
Danville at Madison Academy
Vinemont at Susan Moore
Colbert Heights at Clements
Mars Hill Bible at Elkmont
Colbert County at Lauderdale County
Brooks at Central Florence
East Lawrence at West Limestone
Rogers at West Morgan
Deshler at Wilson
Madison County at DAR
Priceville at New Hope
Randolph at Westminster Christian
Scottsboro at Arab
Boaz at Guntersville
Crossville at Sardis
Brewer at Lawrence County
East Limestone at Russellville
Hazel Green at Decatur
Hartselle at Gadsden City
Cullman at Lee
Austin at Albertville
Moore County (TN) at Fayetville (TN)
Spring Hill (TN) at Lincoln County (TN)
